Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: GPS speed sensor #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2006 Location Cassville Mo Age 69 Posts 153 GPS speed sensor Has anyone replaced the paddle wheel sensor on a 2016 VXR or newer with the new GPS paddle wheel sensor ? I was wondering how it worked out before I purchase one for my 2019 VXR--- Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules