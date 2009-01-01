|
|
-
Frequent Poster
Keihin CV Triple Carbs STX1100
Up for sale is a triple rack CV Keihin carb set up. These came off a fresh water STX 1100. Carbs appear to be in good shape. Airbox was rigged for primers so the butterfly valves are gone but the shaft is still there. If you have any questions, let me know, thanks!
$75+shipping.
IMG_5462.JPG
IMG_5461.JPG
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules