Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Keihin CV Triple Carbs STX1100 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2007 Location Prospect, CT Age 37 Posts 260 Keihin CV Triple Carbs STX1100 Up for sale is a triple rack CV Keihin carb set up. These came off a fresh water STX 1100. Carbs appear to be in good shape. Airbox was rigged for primers so the butterfly valves are gone but the shaft is still there. If you have any questions, let me know, thanks!



$75+shipping.



IMG_5462.JPG



IMG_5461.JPG '98 SuperJet

