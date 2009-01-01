Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2003 gp1300 r #1 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 1,334 2003 gp1300 r image.jpeg

GP1300r , fuel injected , D plate with chip , one owner , garage kept with cover on it , way way clean , original graphics and seat ,last used 2012 , current tags , title in hand , the nicest one I've seen , needs nothing , 5399 $ Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules