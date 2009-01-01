Trying to sell this ski for my buddy (I used to own it). It has a 650 motor with a sbn 44. Not the fastest ski out there, but it has potential to be a really nice freestyle/surf ski. The rear is shortened and d cut on the deck for more trim and steering. It also has a custom aluminum steering stem with the rental handle bars for a really nice feel.





Its located in Wilmington at the moment, but I will be bringing it down to Winston Salem.



