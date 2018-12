Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: JetTrim install #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2015 Location Liberty Lake, WA Posts 244 JetTrim install Took advantage of JetTrim's Black Friday deal & made the upgrade.

The old rubber sides were in bad shape.... ripped, dried out. Left the bottom on there for padding.

The install is almost done. Looks really nice!2018-12-06_10-58-08.jpgIMG_20181122_160317218.jpgIMG_20181201_164146215.jpgIMG_20181202_123141359.jpgIMG_20181205_225221708.jpg

Bill



Current ride is an almost stock 94 550SX

