1st Time Poster, Tigershark 770 help CARB TROUBLE Hey guys, I'm a new member to the site. I've been a long time reader on here but this is the first time actual posting.

It would be greatly appreciated if somebody could shed some light on my situation . I just recently acquired a 1997 tigershark 770

that's been sitting in a garage for the last 10 years. Right away I drained fuel, replaced fuel lines and fuel filter then refilled with fuel. The ski will only fire up if you pour fuel directly

into the carb. Once it burns the fuel you poured, it dies. With that being said, I ordered (2) Mikuni SBN44 carb rebuild kits. I rebuilt the carbs ( to the best of my abilities )

Now the ski will fire up and idle ( somewhat ) on its own, on the trailer. So I then took it too the water to test it out, once it was in the water it was very hard to start.

I had to hold the throttle all the way down and partially choke it, finally it starts. I got 10 ft out or so and with throttle all the way pinned, it could barely pull its own weight.

If you let off of the throttle, It dies. And then process repeats.



