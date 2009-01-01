Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Solas concord YQ-CD-13/19, Blowsion Yamaha Fuel Pickup, SNSJ Rideplate,SNSJ Waterbox #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2017 Location illinois Age 32 Posts 66 Solas concord YQ-CD-13/19, Blowsion Yamaha Fuel Pickup, SNSJ Rideplate,SNSJ Waterbox Have a couple parts for sale:





1. Practically brand new Solas Concord YQ-CD 13/19 for 144 Yamaha pump... Absolutely no dings or deep gouges... Has roughly 5 hrs of run time...Comes with Impeller nose seal, and solas impeller removal tool(all shown in first picture). Asking $185 shipped





2. Blowsion Billet Fuel Pickup/ Internal Fill... Comes with includes front fill hose tank block off, 2 fuel filters and enough new fuel line to make 2 fuel pickups. practically brand new(5 hrs of run time) Asking $155 shipped





3. R&D Pro Series Extended Ride plate for Superjet(90-07 iirc). In good working order... Asking $90 shipped





4. OEM Square Nose Superjet water box... its dirty, its ugly but its 100% functional with no leaks... Asking $75 plus shipping











Last edited by lextreme; Yesterday at 11:56 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules