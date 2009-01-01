|
Solas concord YQ-CD-13/19, Blowsion Yamaha Fuel Pickup, SNSJ Rideplate,SNSJ Waterbox
Have a couple parts for sale:
1. Practically brand new Solas Concord YQ-CD 13/19 for 144 Yamaha pump... Absolutely no dings or deep gouges... Has roughly 5 hrs of run time...Comes with Impeller nose seal, and solas impeller removal tool(all shown in first picture). Asking $185 shipped
2. Blowsion Billet Fuel Pickup/ Internal Fill... Comes with includes front fill hose tank block off, 2 fuel filters and enough new fuel line to make 2 fuel pickups. practically brand new(5 hrs of run time) Asking $155 shipped
3. R&D Pro Series Extended Ride plate for Superjet(90-07 iirc). In good working order... Asking $90 shipped
4. OEM Square Nose Superjet water box... its dirty, its ugly but its 100% functional with no leaks... Asking $75 plus shipping
