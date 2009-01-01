 Solas concord YQ-CD-13/19, Blowsion Yamaha Fuel Pickup, SNSJ Rideplate,SNSJ Waterbox
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Yesterday, 11:55 PM #1
    lextreme
    lextreme is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    illinois
    Age
    32
    Posts
    66

    Solas concord YQ-CD-13/19, Blowsion Yamaha Fuel Pickup, SNSJ Rideplate,SNSJ Waterbox

    Have a couple parts for sale:



    1. Practically brand new Solas Concord YQ-CD 13/19 for 144 Yamaha pump... Absolutely no dings or deep gouges... Has roughly 5 hrs of run time...Comes with Impeller nose seal, and solas impeller removal tool(all shown in first picture). Asking $185 shipped



    2. Blowsion Billet Fuel Pickup/ Internal Fill... Comes with includes front fill hose tank block off, 2 fuel filters and enough new fuel line to make 2 fuel pickups. practically brand new(5 hrs of run time) Asking $155 shipped



    3. R&D Pro Series Extended Ride plate for Superjet(90-07 iirc). In good working order... Asking $90 shipped



    4. OEM Square Nose Superjet water box... its dirty, its ugly but its 100% functional with no leaks... Asking $75 plus shipping






    Last edited by lextreme; Yesterday at 11:56 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 