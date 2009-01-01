 Cold Water and Carbs SXR 800
  Today, 09:10 PM
    trailrider
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    St. Louis
    Cold Water and Carbs SXR 800

    Learnt something about my jet ski. The last two times out has been cold water (mid 40s and air in the mid 60s). I developed a real bad hesitation when letting off and reapplying throttle. I thought I might have to rebuild carbs and fuel pump. I richened up high and low speed screws 1/8 of a turn. That fixed it. It was great today (43F air and water). I might have been a little lean all along. I switched from 60:1 to 43:1 and the carbs still had there stock settings. Summer was fine.
  Today, 09:25 PM
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Re: Cold Water and Carbs SXR 800

    When the air is in the 50's or less your fuel mixture is leaner & you are also dealing with colder water that makes it harder for the motor to come to proper temp & seizure is def possible.
  Today, 10:15 PM
    trailrider
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    St. Louis
    Re: Cold Water and Carbs SXR 800

    Does anyone, try to throttle outlet water from the engine to increase temperature?
