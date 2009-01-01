Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Cold Water and Carbs SXR 800 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location St. Louis Posts 22 Cold Water and Carbs SXR 800 Learnt something about my jet ski. The last two times out has been cold water (mid 40s and air in the mid 60s). I developed a real bad hesitation when letting off and reapplying throttle. I thought I might have to rebuild carbs and fuel pump. I richened up high and low speed screws 1/8 of a turn. That fixed it. It was great today (43F air and water). I might have been a little lean all along. I switched from 60:1 to 43:1 and the carbs still had there stock settings. Summer was fine. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,044 Re: Cold Water and Carbs SXR 800 When the air is in the 50's or less your fuel mixture is leaner & you are also dealing with colder water that makes it harder for the motor to come to proper temp & seizure is def possible. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location St. Louis Posts 22 Re: Cold Water and Carbs SXR 800 Does anyone, try to throttle outlet water from the engine to increase temperature? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

