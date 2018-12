Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SXR stock head?? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2013 Location tenino, wa Age 52 Posts 154 SXR stock head?? Wondering how one might definitively distinguish a stock unmolested head from one that may have been machined on the sxr.



Seems most other motors I have seen have a bit of a lip on them and the spare I have is smooth. The finish appears smooth like a stocker as all the aftermarket cuts always seem a bit rougher so what do ya think about this one. Is there a good surface I can measure from to determine a thickness??

Attached Images
20181205_063310.jpg (3.56 MB, 8 views)

