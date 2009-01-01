 97 seadoo GTI 717 blubbering
    je23
    97 seadoo GTI 717 blubbering

    So I got this seadoo from a friend of a friend for 400 bucks. Figured wth, if its broke, I'll fix it.

    Anyways, took it out, ran it and it was bogging at high rpms. Like it would go at full throttle then Its like the fuel was being choked off and it would stall. It runs fine at lower rpms and idle.

    Looked on the internet and the shop manual and figured I need to change the gray lines and rebuild the carbs. Did that.

    Now, this is where I may have screwed up. Not sure. Putting the highspeed and low speed screws in the right position. I THINK i did it right but not solid on confidence here. Also when i did the pop off test, I was getting like a weak pop, almost like a leak instead of a pop. But after doing it over and over, I got it popping at the right psi range.

    Now its all rebuilt and I took the ski out, went to higher rpms and it was fine for about 5 minutes. Now it seems to go back and forth from high rpm to low

    bbbbrRRAAAWWWWWWbbbbrRRWAAAAWWWWWWbbbrrraaaaWWWWW

    It doesn't stall, it just doesn't hold high rpms for very long, if I continue to give it gas, the higher rpms will kick in

    After doing a bit of interwebs searching I think someone called this blubbering

    So, if I need to adjust something and anyone knows I'd appreciate it. Thought maybe I'd get vectored in rather than doing the whole thing over, PITA that it was
    mrwhipper
    What do the spark plugs look like? Still seems lean to me. Did you change the fuel selector switch and clean the fuel/water separator?
    mrwhipper
    Could be a crank seal, carb gasket etc. as well. If it is rich, the plugs will be black and possibly wet.
