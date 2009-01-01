Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: First time posting #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2018 Location Pensacola Posts 2 First time posting Just bought an old 97 seadoo GTI 717 from a friend of a friend. Did a couple interwebs searches and found this board. I've owned boats a long time but first time owning a ski.



I'm in Pensacola, fl now but have lived in central and south florida prior. Originally from alabama #2 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2017 Location New Holland Posts 247 Re: First time posting Hello and welcome! That is a great first Doo. 717s are well made engines and the GTI hull is nice and stable. Please check out http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=236205 to find out how to take care if it and here http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=128441 to download a shop manual for free. There is a lot of knowledge here.



