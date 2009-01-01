Rarely has a member garnered the honor of a greatest hits album here , but I believe this one is most deserving. Now we could go back, way back to 2016 and his last album but I prefer to stay current with this one, so without further ado here it is folks , enjoy.
PHP Code:
I'LL Tell ya, you are one piece of dumb dog$h*t. You bore cylinders on a vertical boring mill. But before that ya dumb dogsh*t, you have to know centerline of rod to rod on the crank. Pay attention...
PHP Code:
Another wannabe fabricator? Whazguude you still farting blood from the last visit at your Uncle Cody's house? Maybe take a lighter and melt your hole shut for a week or so. Save a lot money on paper...
PHP Code:
Excuse WFO Speedracer, he's still farting blood from his last visit to Whazguudes house............
And the hits keep on coming stay tuned for his newest releases !
PHP Code:
Yeah, send your address Now! Cody Burton will spoon feed you. Cody's still sh!tting his wonder woman underoos at Mom's house however he's willing to spoon feed and wash you Whazguude. Long as you can..