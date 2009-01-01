Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: New topend questions. 88 650sx #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2018 Location So Cal Posts 66 New topend questions. 88 650sx Hi All,



So last year around this time i purchased my first stand up (and jet ski all together) an 88 650sx as a project to keep my hands busy. It was running when i bought it but it needed some TLC. Literally did a full tear down and rebuild (outside of any internal motor work), im talking every single nut n bolt touched, motor pulled, oil pump blocked off, case drain blocked off, hull cleaned out, motor mounts fixed and strengthened / redid. I got a CDK 2 38mm carb off a 91, and supporting bigger intake manifold that I installed, pipe and cooling routing is stock. After initial tuning, I have literally just put gas in it, the thing runs great but its always had ~125-130 psi in the front cylinder vs the rear at 150 when cold. It gets a little better when warm but the front cylinder is still down on compression and only gets to be 150psi when a smidge of oil is dripped down into the cylinder leading me to believe rings are meh its just tired and is in need of a rebuild.



I can pull the cylinder no problem. My thought process is pull the cylinder take it to my local performance moto shop and have them hone it / bore if needed before buying a top end rebuild. Then if an overbored top end kit needs to be purchased Ill do it after i get measurements back from the machinist.



At the same time ill have the head off obviously, and would send that to the machinist to check that its true, but also maybe deck it to bump compression?



This is where the questions start.



How much to deck the head (what cylinder psi's am i looking for) and still be able to have a reliable long lasting motor that will have no issues in any ambient / water temps running on 91 pump?

U have to cut the domes, or should instead of just decking it

