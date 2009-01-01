2001 800XL Waverunner with no traction mats and no factory stickers left on it. Even the reg #'s on the sides are gone, but all of the before-mentioned left glue and nastiness over the years where everything was. Nothing is sticky any longer, but you can definitely tell where old stickers were located.

Over the winter, I want to clean this machine up and prep it for new mats, stickers, registration numbers, etc. What is the best way to go about this?

Paint overall looks good, so I am lucky and shouldn't have to do any wetsanding.