Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Prepping for new stickers, pads, etc. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location Benton, La Posts 28 Prepping for new stickers, pads, etc. 2001 800XL Waverunner with no traction mats and no factory stickers left on it. Even the reg #'s on the sides are gone, but all of the before-mentioned left glue and nastiness over the years where everything was. Nothing is sticky any longer, but you can definitely tell where old stickers were located.



Over the winter, I want to clean this machine up and prep it for new mats, stickers, registration numbers, etc. What is the best way to go about this?



Paint overall looks good, so I am lucky and shouldn't have to do any wetsanding.

