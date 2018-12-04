Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Hot Products Mark Hahn 300 2019 will be last one so enter today . #1 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2003 Location Fountain Valley Ca Age 63 Posts 655 Hot Products Mark Hahn 300 2019 will be last one so enter today . December 4, 2018

The Hot Products Mark Hahn Havasu 300 will be presented for the 15th and final time in 2019!

Agreement was reached today between Mike Follmer of Follmer Specialties and Jim Russell of DSM Events LLC to confirm the production of this historic race for Saturday, February 23, 2019.

The entry deadline previously announced is now removed. The ever escalating costs to produce this, the worlds longest endurance race for personal watercaft, had created some questions as to the practicality of continuing with this most challenging race but Follmer and Russell have agreed to proceed as originally planned for the 2019 competition. However please note it will be the last one!

Thanks to the long tern sponsorship by Yamaha, Hot Products and the IJSBA we will be able to again offer this unique race to the toughest endurance racers in the world. Three hundred miles of non stop, guns on the table racing for the 15th and final time.

If you have ever wanted to accept the challenge and join the legends of the Mark Hahn 300 now is the time to get your entry in to as there will be no more. AS of today there are only 45 slots still available in the starting line on the beach when the shot gun fires to signal the start of this internationally famous race for the last time.

Whether professional factory team or family fun team this is truly a team competition with rider changes and refueling all on real race time...just like a NASCAR race! As always the race will be followed by the world renown dinner and awards presentation with those super trophies by Follmer Enterprises. Enter now to reserve your spot. For entry and information go to www.MarkHahn300.com But do it now, dont miss being part of PWC history.

Mike Follmer - mfollmer@aol.com

Jim Russell - jvrussell.jr@gmail.com

Ross Wallach, Race Director - rpmracingent@yahoo.com Rich Boell, Tech Director - rich.tradewinds@gmail.com

