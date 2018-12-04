 Hot Products Mark Hahn 300 2019 will be last one so enter today .
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 03:40 PM #1
    MIKE FOLLMER
    MIKE FOLLMER is offline
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Oct 2003
    Location
    Fountain Valley Ca
    Age
    63
    Posts
    655

    Hot Products Mark Hahn 300 2019 will be last one so enter today .

    December 4, 2018
    The Hot Products Mark Hahn Havasu 300 will be presented for the 15th and final time in 2019!
    Agreement was reached today between Mike Follmer of Follmer Specialties and Jim Russell of DSM Events LLC to confirm the production of this historic race for Saturday, February 23, 2019.
    The entry deadline previously announced is now removed. The ever escalating costs to produce this, the worlds longest endurance race for personal watercaft, had created some questions as to the practicality of continuing with this most challenging race but Follmer and Russell have agreed to proceed as originally planned for the 2019 competition. However please note it will be the last one!
    Thanks to the long tern sponsorship by Yamaha, Hot Products and the IJSBA we will be able to again offer this unique race to the toughest endurance racers in the world. Three hundred miles of non stop, guns on the table racing for the 15th and final time.
    If you have ever wanted to accept the challenge and join the legends of the Mark Hahn 300 now is the time to get your entry in to as there will be no more. AS of today there are only 45 slots still available in the starting line on the beach when the shot gun fires to signal the start of this internationally famous race for the last time.
    Whether professional factory team or family fun team this is truly a team competition with rider changes and refueling all on real race time...just like a NASCAR race! As always the race will be followed by the world renown dinner and awards presentation with those super trophies by Follmer Enterprises. Enter now to reserve your spot. For entry and information go to www.MarkHahn300.com But do it now, dont miss being part of PWC history.
    Mike Follmer - mfollmer@aol.com
    Jim Russell - jvrussell.jr@gmail.com
    Ross Wallach, Race Director - rpmracingent@yahoo.com Rich Boell, Tech Director - rich.tradewinds@gmail.com
    December 4, 2018
    Attached Files Attached Files
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests)

  1. jdakrt

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 