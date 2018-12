Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 750 sxi build #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2018 Location BC Age 52 Posts 5 750 sxi build 95 750 sxi, to get the ski to run I have to put a ground wire to the electrical box. It will not turn over if there is no ground wire from the battery to e box. I connect a ground she runs great. I know this is not correct and I must not getting a ground to the box or the starter relay. Any help is appreciated.

You have an open ground between your stator and ebox. Maybe a cut wire coming from the stator or a corroded ground in the ebox.

