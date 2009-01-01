Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Repair recommendations #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 31 Posts 4,834 Repair recommendations Did a 1.5 chop on the x-2, saw got away from me on the one side and I hit foam. What would you guys recommend for this fix? Easy 3m 5200, epoxy resin/glass type of repair, marine Tex? Personally never glassed before and was going to 5200 the rest of the cut for added sealing. Attached Images CF46301A-238C-44D8-B771-884E8B323467.jpeg (1.22 MB, 13 views)

#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location charlotte,nc Age 35 Posts 3,192 Re: Repair recommendations ohhh boy you done it now. only thing left to do now is trash it.



5200 would work but make sure you get the fast cure because especially in the winter, it takes weeks to fully cure. ive seen a few people use marine tex which dries super hard on cracks in the hull. it should hold up fine. you could also use some epoxy resin mixed with an adhesive type filler such as cabosil. if you have a west marine near you, or you could order something online. marine tex would probably be best, easiest choice and its already white



also curious how much chopping the rear like this affects top speed stability and porposing on the x2. i cut the hull caps off of my 550 hull and it made it turn better at low speeds but its also easier to slide out in hard cornering Last edited by fastgtfairlane; Today at 09:44 AM .



build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343

build thread part 2:

Supposedly it helps with turning but personally never rode one chopped, this will be the first.

