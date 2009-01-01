 Repair recommendations
  Today, 09:26 AM
    Rushford_Ripper
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    31
    Posts
    4,834

    Repair recommendations

    Did a 1.5 chop on the x-2, saw got away from me on the one side and I hit foam. What would you guys recommend for this fix? Easy 3m 5200, epoxy resin/glass type of repair, marine Tex? Personally never glassed before and was going to 5200 the rest of the cut for added sealing.
  Today, 09:42 AM
    fastgtfairlane
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    charlotte,nc
    Age
    35
    Posts
    3,192

    Re: Repair recommendations

    ohhh boy you done it now. only thing left to do now is trash it.

    5200 would work but make sure you get the fast cure because especially in the winter, it takes weeks to fully cure. ive seen a few people use marine tex which dries super hard on cracks in the hull. it should hold up fine. you could also use some epoxy resin mixed with an adhesive type filler such as cabosil. if you have a west marine near you, or you could order something online. marine tex would probably be best, easiest choice and its already white

    also curious how much chopping the rear like this affects top speed stability and porposing on the x2. i cut the hull caps off of my 550 hull and it made it turn better at low speeds but its also easier to slide out in hard cornering
  Today, 10:20 AM
    Rushford_Ripper
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    31
    Posts
    4,834

    Re: Repair recommendations

    Supposedly it helps with turning but personally never rode one chopped, this will be the first.

