WTB: SXR parts

In need of a throttle cable and two of the exhaust couplers that go on the pipe going between the muffler and water box. Clamps wouldnt hurt either if they are in your parts pile. Located in Washington 98589

Re: WTB: SXR parts

Will check tomorrow for your parts

