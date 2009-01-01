|
I dream skis
Mikuni BN38 (round body) fuel return banjo fittings
Hey guys, I looked at past threads but could not find definitive information...so here I am. I'm helping a guy do a winter "throw-together" build on a 440 hull whereby he's dropping in an '87 JS550 motor. He's got a few BN38's on hand and so do I (in various states of assembly). You can tell a BN38 that came from a 440 because it does not have the nipple at the top of the carb throat (for the rev limiter fuel line like a 550 does). Anyway, fuel return banjo bolts is the topic here. On my 550's with BN38's they have the banjo bolt with the size 2.0 stamped in to the head the (see two photos, Kaw part # 92001-3038). I was wondering what the 2.0 signified, so I grabbed a 5/64 inch drill bit (which converts to 1.98 mm). The bit fits thru the hole with a very slight looseness....so I deduced that the 2.0 represents the size of the hole...2mm. I had some other banjo bolts in my stock-pile, one of which is from a 440 BN38 I believe but not certain. That banjo bolt, although it had no size stamping on the head, had the same size hole in it...2mm. Long story short, if the JS440 with BN38 has its factory fuel return restriction accomplished via the banjo bolt hole size (like many here have said) what size is the hole in the correct banjo bolt for a 440 ? The other photos I posted show the part for the 440 banjo bolt (Kaw part # 92003-521), but there is no size stamping on the bolt head. So who here knows what size that hole should be. The photos of the 440 banjo bolt that I got from the internet seem to be 2.0 as well. PS....I realize there are other ways to restrict fuel (welding tips in the return fuel line, etc) but that's not my question today. Who's the expert on this ? Thanks.
Northern fleet:
85 550 (Power by PoM
)
86 550
Southern fleet:
89 550 (half owner, nice loaner ski)
89 650
92 550
82 550 & 91 650 (don't own either, but do all the wrenching)
(prop, plate, grate, bars on everything...and other assorted mods on the whole shootin' match)
Member: SCCA
, ALMS, IMSA Tudor Sports Car Series
I dream skis
Re: Mikuni BN38 (round body) fuel return banjo fittings
