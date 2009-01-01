 How To Increase Stability of an SXR15 even more?
  Today, 02:58 AM #1
    wretchedhygiene
    wretchedhygiene is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Dec 2008
    Location
    Lake Havasu City, AZ
    Posts
    26

    How To Increase Stability of an SXR15 even more?

    Yes, some may see this as ridiculous, but I cannot find SeaDoo 3D's, and I want to stand up without the highwire balancing act...
    Yes, I'm an older guy. Want to tour, standing up. The SXR is 30 inches wide, the old 3D 44 inches. Can tubs and/or
    sponsons be added? Thank you.
  Today, 02:58 AM #2
    Waxhead
    Waxhead is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Waxhead's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2002
    Location
    gold coast
    Age
    50
    Posts
    5,692

    Re: How To Increase Stability of an SXR15 even more?

    Buy a 15f
    Www.waxracingproducts.com
    All your billet vintage parts in one place
