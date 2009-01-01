Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2002 Honda Aquatrax #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2011 Location Roanoke Posts 154 2002 Honda Aquatrax Complete 2002 Honda Aquatrax. The hull is in great shape, just needs a good clean/polish. All of the electronics start up and seem to function properly. It's only been used in fresh water. The engine is super clean, inside and out. It's 100% complete as far as I know. It cranks over, but won't start. It does not make any unusual noises as it cranks. It appears to have spark. I could part it out, but I would rather sell the whole ski. Comes with a free trailer. $1500



Contact: toddkageals@cox.net



Please don't respond here, as I am not on much. I check that email address every day and will respond right away.

