Brand new Kawasaki 800 SX-R steering cable
Brand new Kawasaki 800 SX-R steering cable. Genuine OEM Kawasaki cable part number 59406-3776. $100.00 plus shipping and buyer pays PayPal fees.
I dream skis
Re: Brand new Kawasaki 800 SX-R steering cable
Theyre only $68.13 new on Partzilla.com.
PWCToday Guru
Re: Brand new Kawasaki 800 SX-R steering cable
Yup
Originally Posted by Masonboswell
Theyre only $68.13 new on Partzilla.com.
