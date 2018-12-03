 Brand new Kawasaki 800 SX-R steering cable
  Today, 09:52 PM
    thepitracer
    Brand new Kawasaki 800 SX-R steering cable

    Brand new Kawasaki 800 SX-R steering cable. Genuine OEM Kawasaki cable part number 59406-3776. $100.00 plus shipping and buyer pays PayPal fees.
  Today, 09:58 PM
    Masonboswell
    Re: Brand new Kawasaki 800 SX-R steering cable

    Theyre only $68.13 new on Partzilla.com.
  Today, 10:19 PM
    josh977
    Re: Brand new Kawasaki 800 SX-R steering cable

    Quote Originally Posted by Masonboswell View Post
    Theyre only $68.13 new on Partzilla.com.
    Yup

