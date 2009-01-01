 WTB: '97 WaveVenture engine hatch, hood, lid
  Today, 09:06 PM
    pmizell
    WTB: '97 WaveVenture engine hatch, hood, lid

    Provided the plastic tabs that hinge attaches to are in good condition and not cracked. Prefer OEM color green (see below), but can paint other color ones as well. Yamaha part # is: GH3-U517B-20-P0

    Thanks
  Today, 09:23 PM
    Marineking
    Re: WTB: '97 WaveVenture engine hatch, hood, lid

    Have several....PM sent.
  Today, 09:51 PM
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Re: WTB: '97 WaveVenture engine hatch, hood, lid

    Good seller !!
