WTB: '97 WaveVenture engine hatch, hood, lid

Provided the plastic tabs that hinge attaches to are in good condition and not cracked. Prefer OEM color green (see below), but can paint other color ones as well. Yamaha part # is: GH3-U517B-20-P0

Thanks



Thanks



Have several....PM sent.

Good seller !!

