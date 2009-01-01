Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Difference between XL and XLT? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location Benton, La Posts 27 Difference between XL and XLT? I have a 2001 800XL and am beginning to look at difference mods, improvements, etc and I notice that a lot of what I am looking at states it is for the XLT model, but does not mention the XL. Is stuff interchangeable between the two? What is the difference between the two skis? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 8 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 7 guests) wire4money Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules