Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Resurrecting 2002 Aquatrax....Need Help #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2011 Location Roanoke Posts 152 Resurrecting 2002 Aquatrax....Need Help Guys,



I bought a 2002 Aquatrax at an auction the other day. I need some help with a couple of things. Please see this video for a hose I can't seem to connect anywhere (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pVWXlit8XKI). I have made progress on my other problem in the video. I now have power to the cluster and the fuel pump starts up when the ski is turned on. I still can't get the engine to turn over. When I hit the starter button, the starter relay (round one in the box) buzzes loudly. I have a spare from another ski I own....same behavior with that one installed. I'm charging the battery over night, then we'll see. Any common issues on the starter?



Thanks,



Todd #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2011 Location Roanoke Posts 152 Re: Resurrecting 2002 Aquatrax....Need Help Should have mentioned that I swapped in the MAIN relay from the other ski as well. No change. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules