 Resurrecting 2002 Aquatrax....Need Help
  Yesterday, 10:57 PM #1
    Resurrecting 2002 Aquatrax....Need Help

    Guys,

    I bought a 2002 Aquatrax at an auction the other day. I need some help with a couple of things. Please see this video for a hose I can't seem to connect anywhere (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pVWXlit8XKI). I have made progress on my other problem in the video. I now have power to the cluster and the fuel pump starts up when the ski is turned on. I still can't get the engine to turn over. When I hit the starter button, the starter relay (round one in the box) buzzes loudly. I have a spare from another ski I own....same behavior with that one installed. I'm charging the battery over night, then we'll see. Any common issues on the starter?

    Thanks,

    Todd
  Yesterday, 10:59 PM #2
    Re: Resurrecting 2002 Aquatrax....Need Help

    Should have mentioned that I swapped in the MAIN relay from the other ski as well. No change.
