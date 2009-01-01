 Ron Humason from Houston TX is a LOW CLASS LIAR
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 07:54 AM #1
    unlimitedh1
    unlimitedh1 is online now
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    May 2007
    Location
    so Cal
    Age
    48
    Posts
    247

    Ron Humason from Houston TX is a LOW CLASS LIAR

    Do not, I repeat do not sell to Ron Humason. If something doesn't go his way, he will block you, create posts here, X, and Facebook containing your address and fill it with lies. He will then proceed to track down your girlfriend or wife and harass her at work. His screen name on this site is skigolfnut.
    Last edited by unlimitedh1; Today at 07:54 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)

  1. Grumpy Old Guy

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 