Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Ron Humason from Houston TX is a LOW CLASS LIAR #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2007 Location so Cal Age 48 Posts 247 Ron Humason from Houston TX is a LOW CLASS LIAR Do not, I repeat do not sell to Ron Humason. If something doesn't go his way, he will block you, create posts here, X, and Facebook containing your address and fill it with lies. He will then proceed to track down your girlfriend or wife and harass her at work. His screen name on this site is skigolfnut. Last edited by unlimitedh1; Today at 07:54 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) Grumpy Old Guy Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules