|
|
-
Frequent Poster
WTB: Rubber Straps with squared end SS hooks
Anyone have some of these, 4 if possible.
Generally used to restrain gas tanks, batteries and accessories.
Please PM price shipped to OR 97051 and paypal address.
Brief description of condition or pic would be helpful.
Length is not critical.
Last edited by rotarypower101; Today at 08:28 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules