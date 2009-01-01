 WTB: Rubber Straps with squared end SS hooks
  Today, 08:25 PM
    rotarypower101
    Join Date
    Jul 2004
    Location
    Portland/Mt Hood Oregon
    Posts
    223

    WTB: Rubber Straps with squared end SS hooks

    Anyone have some of these, 4 if possible.

    Generally used to restrain gas tanks, batteries and accessories.

    Please PM price shipped to OR 97051 and paypal address.

    Brief description of condition or pic would be helpful.

    Length is not critical.

    Last edited by rotarypower101; Today at 08:28 PM.
