Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Exposed carbs on 2001 800XL #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location Benton, La Posts 24 Exposed carbs on 2001 800XL On my 800XL, the top of the carbs and what looks like choke plate are wide open and exposed. Is it supposed to be this way? Or am I missing some sort of cover? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,029 Re: Exposed carbs on 2001 800XL You are missing the complete air box assy.



Here is one on ebay there are others......

Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

