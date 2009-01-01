|
Exposed carbs on 2001 800XL
On my 800XL, the top of the carbs and what looks like choke plate are wide open and exposed. Is it supposed to be this way? Or am I missing some sort of cover?
Re: Exposed carbs on 2001 800XL
You are missing the complete air box assy.
Here is one on ebay there are others......http://www.ebay.com/itm/99-1999-YAMA...a5e:g:r7oAAOSw
