  Today, 07:51 PM
    bassadict69
    bassadict69 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2018
    Location
    Benton, La
    Posts
    24

    Exposed carbs on 2001 800XL

    On my 800XL, the top of the carbs and what looks like choke plate are wide open and exposed. Is it supposed to be this way? Or am I missing some sort of cover?
  Today, 08:03 PM
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,029

    Re: Exposed carbs on 2001 800XL

    You are missing the complete air box assy.

    Here is one on ebay there are others......http://www.ebay.com/itm/99-1999-YAMA...a5e:g:r7oAAOSw
    Last edited by Grumpy Old Guy; Today at 08:05 PM.
