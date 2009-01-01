 Brand New Rad Dudes 650 pump shim for pump stuffer/afterburner
  Yesterday, 09:22 PM
    B.Mag
    PWCToday Regular B.Mag's Avatar
    Brand New Rad Dudes 650 pump shim for pump stuffer/afterburner

    Brand new, never used, never installed Rad Dudes pump shim for a 650 pump. This makes it possible to run a pump stuffer/afterburner cone and make the 650 pump perform like a mag pump.

    $15 shipped

  Yesterday, 09:29 PM
    92Kawasaki750SS
    PWCToday Guru 92Kawasaki750SS's Avatar
    Re: Brand New Rad Dudes 650 pump shim for pump stuffer/afterburner

    Pm sent

    Sent from my SM-N920V using Tapatalk
