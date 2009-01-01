|
Brand New Rad Dudes 650 pump shim for pump stuffer/afterburner
Brand new, never used, never installed Rad Dudes pump shim for a 650 pump. This makes it possible to run a pump stuffer/afterburner cone and make the 650 pump perform like a mag pump.
$15 shipped
Re: Brand New Rad Dudes 650 pump shim for pump stuffer/afterburner
Pm sent
Sent from my SM-N920V using Tapatalk
