  Today, 07:34 PM
    bilbo67
    bilbo67 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2018
    Location
    Salinas CA
    Posts
    4

    WTB 1994/95 X2 Water box

    Checking to see if anyone has a 94/95 x2 stock water box for sale. If so private message me. thx!
  Today, 09:27 PM
    Rushford_Ripper
    Rushford_Ripper is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Rushford_Ripper's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    31
    Posts
    4,829

    Re: WTB 1994/95 X2 Water box

    Been looking myself for awhile, people don’t want to give them up! Lol

