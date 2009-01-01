Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: I Am At the end of the rope !! Anyone ???? #1 Resident Guru Join Date Feb 2007 Location Douglas , Ga. Age 56 Posts 860 I Am At the end of the rope !! Anyone ???? Got a Polaris msx 140 2003 year model two stroke 1200 DI . I have replaced the TPS which by the way was not easy to find nor was it cheap but still have the same issue. The ski will crank and run but seems to be in limp mode, you can hold at WOT and it just revs in and out. I have no way to hook a computer to this so you can see this has been a guessing game. Has anyone else seen this problem ??? MACKZILLA JETUNLIMITED Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests) BLRider, PiranahIndustries Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

