Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: X2, 550, 300, and misc Kawi parts for sale. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2011 Location Forked River, NJ Age 31 Posts 108 X2, 550, 300, and misc Kawi parts for sale. I have a bunch of parts for sale. Most stuff is on eBay but I値l post here too. I値l update and add stuff as soon as possible.



-2 1986 X2 hoods. $80 each plus shipping



- 1986 X2 steering and trim cables. $50 for both shipped

- 650 28mm CDK carb, clean, untested. $25 shipped



-86 X2 tandem strap, pull handle? $17.00 shipped



-kawi 650 cylinder head $50 shipped









Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2011 Location Forked River, NJ Age 31 Posts 108 Re: X2, 550, 300, and misc Kawi parts for sale. -Kawi steering cable hardware. $25 shipped



-300sx JS oem starter, works. $45 shipped

-X2 650sx fuel pumps and bracket, appear to work. $15.00 each shipped



-300sx motor mounts. 28.00 shipped



-Kawi drive shaft couplers $10.00 each shipped









Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2011 Location Forked River, NJ Age 31 Posts 108 Re: X2, 550, 300, and misc Kawi parts for sale. - 3 X2 fuel tank straps, bands 92072-3709 $20 shipped. Will separate.



- misc straps, bands. $12 shipped



-X2 stock handlebar pad, cover. $20 shipped







Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Lassiter32 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules