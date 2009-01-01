|
650 or 750 engine for sx
I picked up an sx over the weekend. I have the parts to build the engine but I think it could use a crank and maybe Pistons.
I thought I would look at what's out there for a used replacement engine.
Anyone selling a 650 or 750 long block?
close to Mass would be preferred.
Top Dog
Re: 650 or 750 engine for sx
I got some fresh 650 stuff in Maine if ya can’t find local I generally run 800 now
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 650 or 750 engine for sx
Ive got a complete 750sx in pieces. PM me if you want.
