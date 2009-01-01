Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 650 or 750 engine for sx #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2003 Location MA Age 46 Posts 106 650 or 750 engine for sx I picked up an sx over the weekend. I have the parts to build the engine but I think it could use a crank and maybe Pistons.



I thought I would look at what's out there for a used replacement engine.



Anyone selling a 650 or 750 long block?



I got some fresh 650 stuff in Maine if ya can't find local I generally run 800 now #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2008 Location Cleveland, Ohio Posts 2,266 Re: 650 or 750 engine for sx Ive got a complete 750sx in pieces. PM me if you want.

