 650 or 750 engine for sx
  Yesterday, 09:24 PM
    kaw550
    650 or 750 engine for sx

    I picked up an sx over the weekend. I have the parts to build the engine but I think it could use a crank and maybe Pistons.

    I thought I would look at what's out there for a used replacement engine.

    Anyone selling a 650 or 750 long block?

    close to Mass would be preferred.
  Yesterday, 09:51 PM
    ericmorrill
    Re: 650 or 750 engine for sx

    I got some fresh 650 stuff in Maine if ya can’t find local I generally run 800 now
  Yesterday, 10:08 PM
    spitz15
    Re: 650 or 750 engine for sx

    Ive got a complete 750sx in pieces. PM me if you want.
    Im addicted...
