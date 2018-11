Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 550 SX Pump #1 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2005 Location Littleton,CO Posts 653 550 SX Pump I tried searching but couldn't find my answer.



Is the JS & SX pump shaft the same? I'd like to put the Rhass free floating bearing with an SX drive shaft and impeller in my JS setup.



Thanks 97 RN Battle Boat #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 54 Posts 8,688 Re: 550 SX Pump The shafts are different, as are the pumps. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location WA Posts 39 Re: 550 SX Pump I thought the only 550 pump case difference was on the backside of the bearing carrier,

with the up to '89 case including the access plug to the zerk fitting & the '90 & later deleting it with a tapered cone? #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 54 Posts 8,688 Re: 550 SX Pump The JS impeller has a left hand thread and the driveshaft drives the shaft that is in the pump. The SX impeller screws onto the pump shaft also but the drive splines are in the impeller. The only interchangeable parts between the two pumps are the pump shoe and the nozzles. The vein sections are unique to themselves (SX or JS). Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Bionic racing Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

