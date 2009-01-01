|
PWCToday Newbie
Looking to buy a ski for my brother
Hello all,
Looking for a ski to buy for my brother to ride this upcoming summer. Anything that is older that isn't a pole ski. x2, wave blaster, wave blaster 2 etc. Not looking for any couches. It can be a hull with no engine etc or can be complete running or needing work doesn't matter. Not looking to spend more than $1000 and needs to be in the northeast area unless you are willing to ship because I am located in Mass. Thank you and happy winter building.
