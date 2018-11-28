Up for sale is a Westcoast 440-550 pipe, it is an uncut full length pipe, this pipe has had reinforcements welded to it at some point, when I bought the pipe is was ugly green, it was bead blasted and stripped and repainted with Duplicolor engine paint, it is a perfect match for the original blue .
This is a good solid pipe , I ran it for many years on the 300SX conversion ski with absolutely zero issues , it is by no means perfect and that is reflected in the asking price. $125.00 plus actual shipping.
