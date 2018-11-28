 Westcoast 440-550 pipe $125.00 +shipping
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 01:39 PM #1
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    26,207

    Westcoast 440-550 pipe $125.00 +shipping

    Up for sale is a Westcoast 440-550 pipe, it is an uncut full length pipe, this pipe has had reinforcements welded to it at some point, when I bought the pipe is was ugly green, it was bead blasted and stripped and repainted with Duplicolor engine paint, it is a perfect match for the original blue .

    This is a good solid pipe , I ran it for many years on the 300SX conversion ski with absolutely zero issues , it is by no means perfect and that is reflected in the asking price. $125.00 plus actual shipping.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by WFO Speedracer; Today at 01:41 PM.
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. WFO Speedracer

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 