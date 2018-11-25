Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 96 Seadoo HX 787 Sport GP boat #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2016 Location FL Posts 3 96 Seadoo HX 787 Sport GP boat Time for a new build for 2019 season so the HX is up for sale. It will come ready to ride. Put the key on it and race. This boat was built to keep it somewhat old school with old race parts from legends in the sport and try to hold my own with all the new technology these days. Has ran the pro watercross tour 2 years in a row in the GP class. Won 7th overall in the 2018 season. It has always been the underdog with it's "little" 787 engine but it holds it's own quite well. It's best on flat water with me on it "130lbs" is 62.5mph. Does come with a clear FL title in my name. Here are the specs.



-787 engine built by "Matt Braley". Has Bo durpriest highly ported cases, jugs, rotory valve, and worked over head. 220psi of compression!

-Hot rods crank

-wiseco pistons

-custom Bo durpriest modded rave valves.

-47 mm Novi carbs also custom modded by Bo

-ported Factory Pipe spec 2 manifold with the short race chamber

-full custom exhaust with internal baffles "no water box"

-lightened flywheel

- custom billet machine swap brackets for the 787

-full helix full lines with mikuni high volume fuel pump

-Msd ignition

-Micro touch standalone water injection

-lithium battery

-updated stronger driveline

-Skat custom ported 6 vein pump by Bo durpriest

-Skat nozzles with interchangeable rings

- Skat swirl 16/23 prop

-R&D intake grate

-custom carbon fiber sponsons

-billet remake UMI steering by Jrod

-Pro taper bars with ODI grips

-KVPI throttle

-Jettrim seat

-New hydroturf. Less then 6 months old

-IPD graphics kit



Boat will come with the PVC stand that's in the pictures. Asking $7,000 OBO. If you have any questions or comments please feel free to message me. Thanks! Attached Images -53560012164276494650.0.jpg (350.0 KB, 10 views)

-53560012164276494650.0.jpg (350.0 KB, 10 views) -25363332950929059830.0.jpg (588.8 KB, 8 views)

-25363332950929059830.0.jpg (588.8 KB, 8 views) 20181125_104722.jpg (4.32 MB, 8 views)

20181125_104722.jpg (4.32 MB, 8 views) 20181125_104910.jpg (4.23 MB, 9 views)

20181125_104910.jpg (4.23 MB, 9 views) 20181125_104807.jpg (4.68 MB, 7 views)

20181125_104807.jpg (4.68 MB, 7 views) 20181125_105008.jpg (4.12 MB, 7 views)

20181125_105008.jpg (4.12 MB, 7 views) 20181125_104931.jpg (3.45 MB, 8 views)

20181125_104931.jpg (3.45 MB, 8 views) 20181125_105048.jpg (3.67 MB, 10 views)

20181125_105048.jpg (3.67 MB, 10 views) 20181125_105101.jpg (3.77 MB, 9 views)

20181125_105101.jpg (3.77 MB, 9 views) 20181125_105105.jpg (3.52 MB, 9 views)

20181125_105105.jpg (3.52 MB, 9 views) 20181125_105116.jpg (3.23 MB, 9 views)

20181125_105116.jpg (3.23 MB, 9 views) 20181125_105150.jpg (2.96 MB, 4 views)

20181125_105150.jpg (2.96 MB, 4 views) 20181125_105206.jpg (2.87 MB, 5 views)

20181125_105206.jpg (2.87 MB, 5 views) 20181125_105224.jpg (3.23 MB, 4 views)

20181125_105224.jpg (3.23 MB, 4 views) 20181125_105250.jpg (2.47 MB, 5 views)

20181125_105250.jpg (2.47 MB, 5 views) 20181125_105306.jpg (2.90 MB, 4 views)

20181125_105306.jpg (2.90 MB, 4 views) 20181125_105317.jpg (2.98 MB, 3 views) #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2016 Location FL Posts 3 Re: 96 Seadoo HX 787 Sport GP boat Typo on the price guys. $5,000 OBO Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules