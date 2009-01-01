Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki 750 SX/SXi Limited #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2013 Location San jose Age 34 Posts 220 Kawasaki 750 SX/SXi Limited I have a Kawasaki 750sx/ SXi Factory Pipe with all hardware bolts and screws. The screws in the head pipe all turn freely, I removed them to ensure there's no need to rethread or drill out the water adjustment screws.

$700 Shipped to the 48 states. (PayPal fees not included. You can do Friends/Family, or pay for the PayPal fees).

I had this on eBay (for quite a bit more) and couldn't accept the offers that came in at $700 because by the time PayPal and eBay take the fee, and shipping... it wasn't worth selling the pipe.



s-l1600.jpgs-l1600-2.jpg





As seen in the photos, this includes:

-Manifold (tapped in the center for even water flow)

-Head pipe (All screws turn)

-Chamber

-Mount

-Couplers

-Hose Clamps

-Acorn nuts and washer for exhaust manifold

-Bolts for head pipe to manifold





Here's what Factory Pipe has to say about this pipe:

"The Factory Pipe Limited system will add 20+ horsepower, 850 rpm, and 6 mph to your stock SX/SXi using no other performance parts except a K&N flame arrestor and different carb jets. The 750SX/SXi Limited system includes our tunable headpipe, stainless center bleed chamber, tuned exhaust manifold and all required installation hardware. ECWI® recommended for the best acceleration."

