Kawasaki 750 SX/SXi Limited
|I have a Kawasaki 750sx/ SXi Factory Pipe with all hardware bolts and screws. The screws in the head pipe all turn freely, I removed them to ensure there's no need to rethread or drill out the water adjustment screws.
$700 Shipped to the 48 states. (PayPal fees not included. You can do Friends/Family, or pay for the PayPal fees).
I had this on eBay (for quite a bit more) and couldn't accept the offers that came in at $700 because by the time PayPal and eBay take the fee, and shipping... it wasn't worth selling the pipe.
s-l1600.jpgs-l1600-2.jpg
As seen in the photos, this includes:
-Manifold (tapped in the center for even water flow)
-Head pipe (All screws turn)
-Chamber
-Mount
-Couplers
-Hose Clamps
-Acorn nuts and washer for exhaust manifold
-Bolts for head pipe to manifold
Here's what Factory Pipe has to say about this pipe:
"The Factory Pipe Limited system will add 20+ horsepower, 850 rpm, and 6 mph to your stock SX/SXi using no other performance parts except a K&N flame arrestor and different carb jets. The 750SX/SXi Limited system includes our tunable headpipe, stainless center bleed chamber, tuned exhaust manifold and all required installation hardware. ECWI® recommended for the best acceleration."
