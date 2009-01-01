Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Been having starting issues lately. Could this be the cause? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2018 Location WA Age 27 Posts 7 Been having starting issues lately. Could this be the cause? I have been having a problem where my 701 SJ starts up cold and runs fine. But after warming up, if I fall or just turn off the engine, it won't start. I just cranks and cranks. If I leave it for awhile, it starts back up again fine. I have spark every time I check, and the start/stop wire harness trick doesn't do anything to help.



Im rebuilding the carb for the winter. There was a mild amount of junk in the fuel filter, but the picture is what I'm most interested in. Is that check valve shape (the humps that are leaving a small gap) enough to cause a problem like I am having? I know I can't know either way until I get it back together and try it, but that won't be until it warms up again, so I'm just looking to feel good about it until then.



Thanks



IMG_0332[1].JPG #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 86 Posts 7,050 Re: Been having starting issues lately. Could this be the cause? Clean the ENTIRE fuel system, including the tank and pickups. Electrical components can crap out when they get warm. You haven't supplied enough info to narrow it down. Could be crap sucked into the pickups, and it settles after it sits, or it could be a weak stator when it gets hot.



Does it have clean spark, under compression, when it takes a sh!t?



A service manual and a multimeter will give you a head start, but you may have to ride and get it to puke and then test, or use a heat gun on components and then test.





If you choke it/prime it/ spritz premix in the throat will it start? Last edited by whazguude; Today at 04:56 PM . I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules