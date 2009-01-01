I have been having a problem where my 701 SJ starts up cold and runs fine. But after warming up, if I fall or just turn off the engine, it won't start. I just cranks and cranks. If I leave it for awhile, it starts back up again fine. I have spark every time I check, and the start/stop wire harness trick doesn't do anything to help.
Im rebuilding the carb for the winter. There was a mild amount of junk in the fuel filter, but the picture is what I'm most interested in. Is that check valve shape (the humps that are leaving a small gap) enough to cause a problem like I am having? I know I can't know either way until I get it back together and try it, but that won't be until it warms up again, so I'm just looking to feel good about it until then.
Thanks
IMG_0332[1].JPG