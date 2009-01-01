 Been having starting issues lately. Could this be the cause?
  Today, 04:30 PM
    gwied
    gwied is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2018
    Location
    WA
    Age
    27
    Posts
    7

    Been having starting issues lately. Could this be the cause?

    I have been having a problem where my 701 SJ starts up cold and runs fine. But after warming up, if I fall or just turn off the engine, it won't start. I just cranks and cranks. If I leave it for awhile, it starts back up again fine. I have spark every time I check, and the start/stop wire harness trick doesn't do anything to help.

    Im rebuilding the carb for the winter. There was a mild amount of junk in the fuel filter, but the picture is what I'm most interested in. Is that check valve shape (the humps that are leaving a small gap) enough to cause a problem like I am having? I know I can't know either way until I get it back together and try it, but that won't be until it warms up again, so I'm just looking to feel good about it until then.

    Thanks

    IMG_0332[1].JPG
  Today, 04:54 PM
    whazguude
    whazguude is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Oct 2013
    Location
    funky town
    Age
    86
    Posts
    7,050

    Re: Been having starting issues lately. Could this be the cause?

    Clean the ENTIRE fuel system, including the tank and pickups. Electrical components can crap out when they get warm. You haven't supplied enough info to narrow it down. Could be crap sucked into the pickups, and it settles after it sits, or it could be a weak stator when it gets hot.

    Does it have clean spark, under compression, when it takes a sh!t?

    A service manual and a multimeter will give you a head start, but you may have to ride and get it to puke and then test, or use a heat gun on components and then test.


    If you choke it/prime it/ spritz premix in the throat will it start?
    Last edited by whazguude; Today at 04:56 PM.
    I'm only here to make you mad



    I'll tell your girl you said "hi".

