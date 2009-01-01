Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Gp1200r aftermarket and oem parts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Panama City FL Posts 18 Gp1200r aftermarket and oem parts Unfortunately I believe its time to move on from my slow 2 year project. I have many performance and oem parts for the GP1200R





Factory Triple pipes w/ jet works valves 900

Black jack 48 carbs 650

Riva gas valves 0 hours 550

Riva pro series head with 4 sets of domes 450

VF3 carbon fiber reeds and spacer 350

R&d dominator plate 0 hours 100

Ported and polished cylinders w/new pistons (3)850

crank 250

Crank cases 250

Instrument cluster 180

Reinforced hull with clean title 250

Riva ride plate 120

Riva intake grate 80

And more.





Prices does not include PayPal or shipping fees.

2F508C95-718C-4640-9356-15D724805F73.jpeg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules