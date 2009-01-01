Unfortunately I believe its time to move on from my slow 2 year project. I have many performance and oem parts for the GP1200R
Factory Triple pipes w/ jet works valves 900
Black jack 48 carbs 650
Riva gas valves 0 hours 550
Riva pro series head with 4 sets of domes 450
VF3 carbon fiber reeds and spacer 350
R&d dominator plate 0 hours 100
Ported and polished cylinders w/new pistons (3)850
crank 250
Crank cases 250
Instrument cluster 180
Reinforced hull with clean title 250
Riva ride plate 120
Riva intake grate 80
And more.
Prices does not include PayPal or shipping fees.
2F508C95-718C-4640-9356-15D724805F73.jpeg