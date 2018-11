Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Is this okay to leave like this? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2018 Location WA Age 27 Posts 5 Is this okay to leave like this? I am rebuilding my bn44 carb, and when I opened up the fuel pump, I found this part is all rusty.

What is it?

Do I need to replace it?

How do I replace it?





Thank you IMG-0334.JPG #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 54 Posts 8,685 Re: Is this okay to leave like this? No fuel will touch that part but clean it as best as you can and reassemble. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) SIMPLEARKANSAN Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules