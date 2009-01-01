Thread: 750sx part out.

Ive got a 750sx Im parting out. If you need anything or have any questions please message me with questions and or offers. All parts are best offer as i have no need for this stuff. The ski is currently complete and nothing has been sold.
Engine - top end is good. Looks like water sat in the bottom. Crank is rusty but turns over. (Cases, Head, crank, Pistons). $200
pump - skat trak prop. 1 vein has a chip in it. Nozzles included. $175
Ebox and stator. I was told the ski ran but havent personally seen it. Stator looks mint. Make offer.
hull has a small crack on the bottom. Its in rough shape. No HIN or title... best offer
handle pole. In very nice shape. No cracks. $200
Factory pipe. $675
R&D intake grate. Cracked. A couple bucks...
waterbox is nice. Stator is bad. Reed cages are rusty but pedals are Boyesen.