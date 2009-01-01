 750sx part out.
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: 750sx part out.

  1. Today, 04:33 PM #1
    spitz15
    spitz15 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home spitz15's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2008
    Location
    Cleveland, Ohio
    Posts
    2,259

    750sx part out.

    Ive got a 750sx Im parting out. If you need anything or have any questions please message me with questions and or offers. All parts are best offer as i have no need for this stuff. The ski is currently complete and nothing has been sold.

    Engine - top end is good. Looks like water sat in the bottom. Crank is rusty but turns over. (Cases, Head, crank, Pistons). $200

    pump - skat trak prop. 1 vein has a chip in it. Nozzles included. $175

    Ebox and stator. I was told the ski ran but havent personally seen it. Stator looks mint. Make offer.

    hull has a small crack on the bottom. Its in rough shape. No HIN or title... best offer

    handle pole. In very nice shape. No cracks. $200

    Factory pipe. $675

    R&D intake grate. Cracked. A couple bucks...

    waterbox is nice. Stator is bad. Reed cages are rusty but pedals are Boyesen.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Im addicted...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:39 PM #2
    boyfromthelak
    boyfromthelak is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    livermore ca
    Posts
    443

    Re: 750sx part out.

    do you have any pictures of the factory pipe? im interested in the pipe and all the plumbing to go out the rear
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 8 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 7 guests)

  1. Blaster619

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 