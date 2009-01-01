Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 750sx part out. #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2008 Location Cleveland, Ohio Posts 2,259 750sx part out. Ive got a 750sx Im parting out. If you need anything or have any questions please message me with questions and or offers. All parts are best offer as i have no need for this stuff. The ski is currently complete and nothing has been sold.



Engine - top end is good. Looks like water sat in the bottom. Crank is rusty but turns over. (Cases, Head, crank, Pistons). $200



pump - skat trak prop. 1 vein has a chip in it. Nozzles included. $175



Ebox and stator. I was told the ski ran but havent personally seen it. Stator looks mint. Make offer.



hull has a small crack on the bottom. Its in rough shape. No HIN or title... best offer



handle pole. In very nice shape. No cracks. $200



Factory pipe. $675



R&D intake grate. Cracked. A couple bucks...



waterbox is nice. Stator is bad. Reed cages are rusty but pedals are Boyesen. Attached Images CED6F19C-F9DA-4ADB-A7D8-F0B180FED450.jpeg (2.72 MB, 20 views)

CED6F19C-F9DA-4ADB-A7D8-F0B180FED450.jpeg (2.72 MB, 20 views) CA9ECF3F-2359-45FE-ABEC-AA5F62272BFA.jpeg (2.51 MB, 17 views)

CA9ECF3F-2359-45FE-ABEC-AA5F62272BFA.jpeg (2.51 MB, 17 views) D83A9116-E8E2-4034-8FCF-5F444116D455.jpeg (3.13 MB, 15 views)

D83A9116-E8E2-4034-8FCF-5F444116D455.jpeg (3.13 MB, 15 views) 829171E5-4652-44C4-8161-A574770C95D4.jpeg (3.25 MB, 13 views)

829171E5-4652-44C4-8161-A574770C95D4.jpeg (3.25 MB, 13 views) F769D004-6809-4935-AF05-34AB6712ACE9.jpeg (2.86 MB, 16 views) Im addicted... #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Dec 2005 Location livermore ca Posts 443 Re: 750sx part out. do you have any pictures of the factory pipe? im interested in the pipe and all the plumbing to go out the rear Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 8 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 7 guests) Blaster619 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules