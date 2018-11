Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Ho Ho Ho Quote #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2017 Location New Holland Posts 230 Ho Ho Ho Quote We're kicking off our fun old fashion family Christmas by heading out into the country in the old front-wheel drive sleigh to embrace the frosty majesty of the winter landscape and select that most important of Christmas symbols. #2 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2004 Location Oh-limp-pee-ah, Wa Posts 1,000 Re: Ho Ho Ho Quote So, you're jumping in the mini-van, headed to the sticks and cutting down a tree!



Just kidding, sounds like a great family tradition. Have a wonderful time. Remember Jerry, It's not a lie if YOU believe it. - George Costanza #3 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2017 Location New Holland Posts 230 Re: Ho Ho Ho Quote Originally Posted by xpkal Originally Posted by So, you're jumping in the mini-van, headed to the sticks and cutting down a tree!



Just kidding, sounds like a great family tradition. Have a wonderful time.



"Grace? She passed away thirty years ago."

