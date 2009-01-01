|
PWCToday Newbie
Seadoo 1997 GSI MPEM repair "Dead No poweer"
I'm working on a 1997 GSI MPEM,
1. MR2535 Diode is shorted (replacing it)
2. It doesn't blow 5 Amp. fuse
Looks like an open diode somewhere else, has anyone ever seen this before ?
