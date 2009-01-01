Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Are you SURE I do not want a waterproof cover? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2004 Location Cape Coral, FL Posts 163 Are you SURE I do not want a waterproof cover? From day one (2005) have used Honda covers for at-home storage, but it is getting old. I just moved the two (F12 and R12x) to a new lift, still outside in SW Florida. Obviously want to store them covered. They do not travel on a trailer often so treat that as separate.



The covers allow water from rain to penetrate, which fills up the footwells and becomes a mess. It's almost impossible (on the R12x especially) to incline the lift back far enough to drain without risking it sliding off the bunks (first thing I tried in their new home). Our long term strategy has been to remove a plug, let the footwells fill and if they run into the engine compartment at least that drains. That's an AWFUL strategy, as it still leaves the footwells full, and is a pain to remember the plug (we tend to remember to put it back, but not to take it out).



Always been told "need a cover that breathes so it has to allow rain in". But... how could not breathing be worse than gallons of water under the cover in heat. We get mildew badly anyway.



So the question: Why NOT put a waterproof cover, that does not breath, and have only condensation on the inside, not gallons of standing water?



Second question if there's no good answer to "why not": Are any fitted covers waterproof? I do not really like the idea of throwing a tarp over it, maybe with weights to keep it in place.



Or am I just plain missing something here? Note it's well and good to say "you should drain the footwells when it rains" but this is SW Florida -- for about 7 months it rains almost daily; hard. That just won't happen. I've seen people who did some kind of one-way drain to the back of the ski, but not ready to tackle that myself. Minature, water-activated bilge pumps?



Any advice welcomed.



