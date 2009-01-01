 96 xp limited set up
  Today, 10:18 AM #1
    vomitspot
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    lost
    Age
    44
    Posts
    1,449
    96 xp limited set up

    been sitting up way to long , ive moved on
    96 hull
    umi steering will need new bearings
    neptune pipe
    buckshot head and carbs on a buckshot v tech manifold
    95 pump ext
    jet dunamics pump shoe/ride plate
    westcoast exhaust outlet
    egt
    tracker sponsons
    mpem was flashed by dunnavant performance
    jet trim seat cover
    located in mobile alabama
    $3500
    jason
    i have papaers
    nina hagen daz
  Today, 10:36 AM #2
    Lakeside8
    Join Date
    Aug 2013
    Location
    celina ohio
    Posts
    275

    Re: 96 xp limited set up

    If u part out I'll take some stuff

    Sent from my SM-G965U using Tapatalk
