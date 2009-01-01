Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 96 xp limited set up #1 Thinks everythng sux =) Top Dog Join Date Mar 2005 Location lost Age 44 Posts 1,449 Blog Entries 1 96 xp limited set up been sitting up way to long , ive moved on

96 hull

umi steering will need new bearings

neptune pipe

buckshot head and carbs on a buckshot v tech manifold

95 pump ext

jet dunamics pump shoe/ride plate

westcoast exhaust outlet

egt

tracker sponsons

mpem was flashed by dunnavant performance

jet trim seat cover

located in mobile alabama

$3500

jason

Re: 96 xp limited set up If u part out I'll take some stuff



