Selling a 750 140mm pump with reduction nozzle and steering nozzle. Bearings are good. Stator fins have a few knicks/chips. Which are pictured. I oblonged the bolt holes as well. $120 shipped
Kawi 9/15 hooker impeller. Splines and threads are in good shape. Was bought new at the beginning of the year. Tiny knicks on the blades and some scratches on rear. Comes with driveshaft seal and install tool $250 shipped
