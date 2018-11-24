Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750 pump and hooker prop #1 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2009 Location Placerville, California Age 27 Posts 694 750 pump and hooker prop Selling a 750 140mm pump with reduction nozzle and steering nozzle. Bearings are good. Stator fins have a few knicks/chips. Which are pictured. I oblonged the bolt holes as well. $120 shipped



Kawi 9/15 hooker impeller. Splines and threads are in good shape. Was bought new at the beginning of the year. Tiny knicks on the blades and some scratches on rear. Comes with driveshaft seal and install tool $250 shipped

20181124_112539.jpg20181124_112505.jpg20181124_112309.jpg20181124_112255.jpg20181124_112233.jpg 85' js550 - Just a hull now

90' js550/650 - Sold

94' Yamaha Fx-1 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules