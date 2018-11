Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: X2 hull with NY papers #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2015 Location new york Age 34 Posts 159 X2 hull with NY papers 1986. Not bad. Few stress cracks but a nice base for a build. No motor, pump or drive. Bare bones. $225 located 12413 NY1281.jpeg1282.jpeg1283.jpeg1284.jpeg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules