 Kawasaki x2 seat, fuel door, billet fuel cap
    Kawasaki x2 seat, fuel door, billet fuel cap

    X2 seat with hydroturf cover no rips. $100 obo plus shipping
    Fuel door cover with latch. $50 shipped
    Billet gas cap $25 shippedP_20181123_121613_BF.jpgP_20181119_200128_vHDR_On.jpgP_20181119_200201_vHDR_On.jpg
    Re: Kawasaki x2 seat, fuel door, billet fuel cap

    Fuel door cover sold
