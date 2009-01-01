|
Viper 9000 Questions
Can someone knowledgeable on the subject confirm that the PJS Viper 9000 uses a standard 650 crank?
Also whether the electrics are some hybrid 550 electrics with 650 flywheel or was the flywheel a 550 on a 650 crank?
Thanks in advance
Re: Viper 9000 Questions
The 9000 should be a 650 crank and electronics including flywheel.
