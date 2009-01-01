Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Viper 9000 Questions #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2016 Location Toronto, ON (Originally London, UK) Age 31 Posts 182 Viper 9000 Questions Can someone knowledgeable on the subject confirm that the PJS Viper 9000 uses a standard 650 crank?



Also whether the electrics are some hybrid 550 electrics with 650 flywheel or was the flywheel a 550 on a 650 crank?



The 9000 should be a 650 crank and electronics including flywheel.

