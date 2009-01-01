 Viper 9000 Questions
  Today, 12:54 PM
    Sexual Castles
    Sexual Castles is online now
    Frequent Poster Sexual Castles's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Toronto, ON (Originally London, UK)
    Age
    31
    Posts
    182

    Viper 9000 Questions

    Can someone knowledgeable on the subject confirm that the PJS Viper 9000 uses a standard 650 crank?

    Also whether the electrics are some hybrid 550 electrics with 650 flywheel or was the flywheel a 550 on a 650 crank?

    Thanks in advance
    Last edited by Sexual Castles; Today at 12:56 PM.
    
  Today, 03:15 PM
    rhaas
    rhaas is offline
    I dream skis rhaas's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2008
    Location
    bay saint louis, ms
    Age
    47
    Posts
    686

    Re: Viper 9000 Questions

    The 9000 should be a 650 crank and electronics including flywheel.
    RHAAS PRODUCTS
    urethane motor mounts for watercraft... its about time!!
    http://www.facebook.com/#!/pages/Rha...12717472096935
    try our new website
    http://www.rhaasproducts.com/
    stay tuned for more products
    
